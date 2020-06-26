Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has come under fire following the new arrest video of Hushpuppi and his crew.

Nigerians dug out a video showing Daddy Freeze sometime in 2019 dining with Hushpuppi and his gang who are currently being charged for allegedly defrauding over 1.9 million victims to the tune of $435.6 million.

In the video, Daddy Freeze could be heard laughing and mocking legit income earners after Hushpuppi said his driver collects N700,000 monthly salary.

“Hushpuppi’s driver collects 700,000 in a month, yet people abusing him on social media are working as houseboys with a pay of N35,000,” Freeze said.

His comment has since stirred reactions from Nigerians especially since the vocal OAP known for criticizing pastors for their wealthy lifestyle has maintained silence over Hushpuppi’s arrest.

Read some reactions below:

@OgbeniDipo “If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud.”

@Olufemiolubodun “I do not know what is more hypocritical than drag pastors for collecting offerings and then dine with internet fraudster.”

@TheIfedolapo “Daddy Freeze who is a lion when it comes to attacking pastors became camera-hypeman for Hushpuppi. Two type of frauds; different loyalties.”

@IamRouvafe “Let it be on record that Daddy Freeze who goes about criticizing everyone gave Hushpuppi a platform to showcase his ill-gotten wealth and even talked down on hardworking men & women. It is also on record that Daddy Freeze ate from the proceeds of Hushpuppi’s crime; literally.”

@DrOlufunmilayo “Daddy Freeze will drag pastors for fraud. Same person is in this video laughing with Hushpuppi. We must drag fraudsters, whether pastors, politicians or yahoo boys.”

“Since all of you are scared, I will help you say it.

”Daddy Freeze is a complete disgrace.”

Watch the video below:

Hushpuppi saying his driver collects more money a month than a local government chairman in Nigeria. His driver on 700k/month & cleaner 250k/month. Daddy Freeze giggling happily 😂 pic.twitter.com/ko56jUUxNy — Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) June 25, 2020

