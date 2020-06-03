A video of an unidentified man kissing a little girl on the mouth has triggered anger from a handful of Nigerians on social media.

The video which was recently uploaded online sparked serious outrage on social media, especially since it came in the wake of the ‘rape’ and ‘sexual assault’ topics that has become an important issue on Nigerian social media.

While reacting to the quite vile video, Nigerians are demanding that the man in the video be brought to justice defiling the little girl —a minor— being assaulted.

As they seek justice, they also want mothers to see this as a warning to keep their little daughters safe from any man, no matter the relationship existing between them.

Watch the vile video below,

Reactions below:

