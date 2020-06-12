According to the reports, the All Progressives Congress APC screening committee for Edo governorship election aspirants, has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state from contesting the primary poll.

Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee, said this while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Following this announcement, Gov. Obaseki in a statement has said he wouldn’t appeal the judgement of the committee.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as this falls on a day Nigerians are celebrating Democracy day.

See reactions below;

One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger that fed you. Obaseki has learnt this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skillful fighter &a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmanouvered him. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 12, 2020

On Nigeria’s Democracy Day, a seating Governor is disqualified from re-contesting for the same office by the same party that presented him the first time. What a way to mark the June 12 annulment. Obaseki on his part kept swimming against the tide. https://t.co/JTSdtW10ff — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 12, 2020

Wow! So the @OfficialAPCNg has disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki? My counsel to Mr. Obaseki is to immediately cross over to the @OfficialPDPNig. You can’t get justice in General @MBuhari’s party. What happened to @AkinwunmiAmbode may happen to you! Move fast!#BuhariTormentor — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2020

When Obaseki was in good terms with Oshiomhole, his academic documents were correct. APC cleared him and he won the Governorship. Now that Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole, the same documents he submitted 4 years ago suddenly became "fake/defective." Nigeria, I hail una 😂 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 12, 2020

According to reports, they disqualified Obaseki because the name on his NYSC certificate read “OBASEK”. This is from the same party that convinced us 7 months ago that “Mohamed” and “Muhammadu” were the same name. Smh — Feral Jack Phoenix. (@Letter_to_Jack) June 12, 2020

APC has done to Obaseki what it did to Ambode. I hope the former goes down fighting unlike the latter. Decamp, rebel, whatever…just go down with a fight unless they offer something else, something juicier than a return ticket. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 12, 2020

HOT NOW