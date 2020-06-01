Nigerians on social media have reacted after Pastor Enoch Adeboye condemned the killing of Vera Omozuwa.

Recall that Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the University of Benin, was raped and killed in a Redeemed church.

Condemning the heinous crime, Pastor Adeboye said the church is already looking into the matter and urged everyone to stay calm. He also prayed for the family of the deceased.

A Twitter user with the handle @koleosoibukun asked why the cleric cannot use the power of God to fish out the perpetrators.

He wrote: “Televangelists call out people’s names, addresses and phone numbers on TV. But they never use this “power” when it really matters. Baba has “prophetic anointing”, why not use this to fish out the criminals? This is a chance to prove the potency of Yahweh.”

Televangelists call out people's names, addresses and phone numbers on TV. But they never use this "power" when it really matters. Baba has "prophetic anointing", why not use this to fish out the criminals? This is a chance to prove the potency of Yahweh. — Ibukun (@koleosoibukun) May 31, 2020

Another user with the handle @flosek4u assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon because they desecrated the house of God and also committed murder.

@PastorEAAdeboye it shall not be long before God will expose the perpetrators. They have desecrate the house of God and also committed murder. — rotimi ibidun (@flosek4u) June 1, 2020

Amen. May the pepetrators know no peace! They would die a shameful death AMEN! — Olajumoke Ayadi (@OlajumokeAyadi) June 1, 2020

God will definitely expose them all and I that her soul rest in peace and God should give the family strength to beer their lost — Okoye Caroline (@CarolineOkoye) June 1, 2020

OPEN YOUR POCKETS!!! Pay for her burial, help her family financially, donate to women's charities and centers, and create a program within church to address the culture of rape. Praying and waiting is doing nothing!! — tittyraw (@tittyraw) May 31, 2020

We reported earlier that Pastor Adeboye took to social media to react to the death of 22-year-old Omozuwa, who was raped inside a Redeemed church and died a few days later.

HOT NOW