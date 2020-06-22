Nollywood popular actor, Ninalowo Bolanle has taken to his Instagram handle to show off his lovely family

Ninalowo shared the photo and captioned it ‘Glorified.’

He is one of the most popular actors in the movie industry and known for his body structure as well as his acting skills.

According to the report, prior to Ninalowo’s attempt into the Nigerian movie industry he first worked as an accountant in a bank in the United States of America then upon relocating back to Nigeria he worked with Guaranty Trust Bank.

Ninalowo’s first attempt into the Nollywood Nigerian movie industry was as a movie producer. He produced his first movie titled Rebirth.

And has gone on to become one of the most wanted actors and producers in the industry.

