According to the latest reports, Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a statement on Saturday has said no person convicted for sex offence, such as rape in any part of the state would enjoy his powers of prerogative of mercy.

This comes after the increase in the rate of rape cases in the state and in the country as a whole.

The governor made the declaration in Ado Ekiti, while signing the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Bill 2020 into law.

He went on to direct the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,Wale Fapohunda, to henceforth oppose bail or plea bargaining for rape offenders in the state.

This is coming, just as the Governor, who doubles as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, (NGF), vowed to mobilize other 35 state Governors, to declare state of emergency on rape.

Gov. Fayemi stated that rape often led to untimely deaths and emotional trauma, and was beyond what government of a particular state can conquer alone.

He added that he would use his position as the Chairman of the Governors’ forum to rally support of his colleague governors, on the need to declare state of emergency against the menace in their respective jurisdictions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was aimed at fortifying and tightening the loose ends in the Gender Based Violence Prohibition Law 2012 earlier passed by the State House of Assembly about a week ago.

