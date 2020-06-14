Former Vice Presidential candidate and the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare says his church will not be opened “until the coast is clear”.

He made the declaration at the second edition of the virtual 3Gz — Guys, Girls and God — session of the CGCC Legacy Youth Fellowship.

The cleric recalled Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu predicted that August will be the month they will likely record lots of Coronavirus cases in Lagos and Nigeria in a virtual meeting he had with him and he asserted that he is not in a rush to reopen a building when services can be done virtually and more people can be reached with the “word of truth”.

