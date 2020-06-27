Rapper and social media personality, Suki Hana who attained fame for her viral songs called out her family in a latest post on social media after they refused to help her.

Suki Hana, who has three kids from previous relationships has seen her career take off following the release of her songs “Blame Trina”, “5 Foot Freestyle”, “All in your Throat” and “Drug Dealer” featuring Cuban Doll, it however, looks like she’s having difficulties balancing it with her role as a mother and expected her family members to step in and help her.

However, when they didn’t, Suki Hana took to Twitter to blast them, writing: “Nobody in my family should ever ask me for money if y’all didn’t help me babysit my kids when I had to do a show. If you ain’t help me with my dreams I can’t buy you no house. Y’all ain’t even congratulate me when I made it to tv. Kiss my ass.”

Her words, “when I made it to TV” references her new deal with the Love & Hip Hop Franchise. She joins the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami in season three, which chronicles her struggles to be taken seriously as an artist.

But it looks like she has found someone to watch her kids and she took to Instagram to write: “I finally got a babysitter now we back in business, lol.”

