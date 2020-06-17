Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu with his wife; Becky, has welcomed a baby girl after ten years of marriage. The actor made this known in an Instagram post.

As Igboegwu gives thanks to God for granting him the blessing, he recounted the various opinions of people. According to him, many persons told him to have a side chick, marry another wife, among others.

“Get another wife time no dey, age is no longer on her side, find a girl and give belle at least time no dey ooo, Browny hmmmm you dey try for how long you go wait, oya adopt baby first as you dey wait, all these Asaba girls who knows what she has done that she can’t conceive, hmmmm is it by buying a new car?…”All these and so many others were the words from people’s mouth,” He wrote in the post.

He, however, said that he silently took his request to God “and today, my wife and I have reason to say thank you lord.”

