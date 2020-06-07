Political critic, Reno Omokri has lashed out at the work done in movie industry in the country as compared to Hollywood and Bollywood.

According to Reno Omokri, he claimed that while Hollywood is out to promote American culture to the rest of the world, Nollywood on the other hand demarkets Nigeria to the world by demonising our culture and commerce.

He said, “Africa’s movie industry is more racist than even White Supremacists. A typical African movie consists of projecting our culture as fetish and evil. Then the hero goes to church and defeats the African evil. We hardly project our culture positively.”

“You never see a Bollywood movie project Indian culture the way Nollywood movies project African culture. Many of us fell in love with India and Indians because of Bollywood. But if an Indian watched a Nollywood movie, he would be afraid of Africa!”

“Hollywood is used by America to market her culture and commerce to the world by glamourising America. Nollywood on the other hand demarkets Nigeria to the world by demonising our culture and commerce! Nobody will accept those who reject themselves!” Reno added.

