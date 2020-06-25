According to the reports, Veteran Nollywood actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu also known as ‘Ogun Majek’ has died.
The reports disclosed that Ogun Majek, who has been battling an ailment for many months, died in the early hours of Thursday, June 25 in his Ibadan residence.
Filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, who confirmed Majek’s death on his Facebook page, wrote
”From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has return to his creator, may God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen” .
