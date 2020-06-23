According to the latest report, Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The reports disclosed that this is coming after the tennis star return from the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in the Serbian capital and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

Djokovic in an earlier statement today revealed that he and his wife, Jelena, tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a test immediately after returning to Belgrade from Zadar in Croatia.

He said:

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

The Serbian star happens to be the latest tennis star to test positive after Croatia’s Borna Coric, and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, previously tested positive.

