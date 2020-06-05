George Floyd’s Gofundme Campaign sets world record for the most donations in the sites history with over $13Million (N4.7Billion) from 500,000 donations across 125 countries, Daily News reports
In addition to global protests against police brutality and racism, the GoFundMe campaign, “Official George Floyd Memorial Fund,”has received close to 480 thousand donations — the most individual donations for any page on the site, a GoFundMe spokesperson told TMZ Friday
As at press time, over $13 million had been donated to the campaign.
READ ALSO: Kanye West donates $2million, sets up education trust fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter
All of the money will go to the Floyd family, with some going toward funeral and burial expenses as lodging and travel for court proceedings, and counseling, Floyd’s brother Philonise wrote in the campaign description.
Some donations will also go to Floyd’s estate to support his kids and their education, Philonise explained.
George Floyd, 46, was killed in Minneapolis last week when he was arrested for a non-violent crime and a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and Floyd, who was unarmed, stopped breathing.
