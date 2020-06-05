George Floyd’s Gofundme Campaign sets world record for the most donations in the sites history with over $13Million (N4.7Billion) from 500,000 donations across 125 countries, Daily News reports

In addition to global protests against police brutality and racism, the GoFundMe campaign, “Official George Floyd Memorial Fund,”has received close to 480 thousand donations — the most individual donations for any page on the site, a GoFundMe spokesperson told TMZ Friday