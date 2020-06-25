Nigerian veteran actor, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, better known as Olu Jacobs has joined Nigerian youths in an ongoing challenged dubbed ‘Don’t Leave Me Challenge.’

According to the reports, the challenge started as fun for Nigerian entertainer and content creator, Josh Alfred on Instagram. It has now gained popularity across the globe as foreigners join on Tiktok.

Don’t Leave Me” challenge is a wordplay game that has dry humor.

Despite the rumours of his health condition, 77-year-old Jacobs also joined youngsters in the game.

In the video below, he asked; ”What am I holding? An egg right? Where am I? In the garden… that makes it garden egg”

