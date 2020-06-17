The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi has taken to social media to share a part of him that is not really known to the public.

The King surprised his subjects as he went for a morning Exercise in his town today. He as well shared a video of him jogging via his Instagram handle.

He uploaded the video and captioned it “Keep fit by walking or running miles in the morning and evening at least 3 to 4 days a week.”

See video below;

According to the reports, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, happens to be one of the most controversial monarchs in the country since he was installed.

He has been in the news for different reasons in the past.

See below;

