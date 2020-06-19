According to the reports, over 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United Nations to strip Nigerian popular entertainer, Oladapo Oyebanjo better known as D’Banj of his appointment as United Nations Ambassador for Peace.

The report also revealed that the attention of top brands like Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, among others associated with D’Banj to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.

The petition which was started by one E.Pooola 20 hours ago on Change.Org had hit 15,000 as of 3pm on Friday.

It read in part, “We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organisations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rale and sexual assault which happened in 2018.

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers, and kidnappers.

“We ask the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice for the abuse she endured in 2018 and the harassment and bullying in the past weeks.”

HOT NOW