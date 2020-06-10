A 300-level student of Ambrose Alli University has lost her life during an abortion. The young lady identified has Gift Imoluamen died while trying to abort her baby after being impregnated by a pastor.

She was said to have been impregnated by a Pastor in Ekpoma known as Pastor. Emma Akhime of House of Levite Chapel.

The news was shared by AAU Update, a student news platform of the Edo State owned University, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The update reads:

“AAU Update:

AAU STUDENT DIES AS A RESULT OF ABORTION COMPLICATION, SHE WAS IMPREGNATED BY A PASTOR IN EKPOMA

RIP Imoluamen Gift

300 level political Science student

From the Faculty of Social Sciences

Miss Gift is a Student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma who was alleged to have died after abortion, she was said to have been impregnated by a Pastor in Ekpoma known as Pst. Emma Akhime of House of Levite Chapel.”

The source further said that the pastor has fled his home to evade arrest. Also a news platform in her school confirmed the incident.

Following the sad incident, it was reported that the family of the deceased has been thrown into sadness.

