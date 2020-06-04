In a plot twist to the rape allegations by a Nigerian lady, Jayamah who claimed she was raped by Peruzzi 12years ago, new audio shows that her friend Aisha who was on a video call to refute the rape claims had corroborated with the story a long time ago.

Reacting to Peruzzi’s rebuttal of being a rapist on twitter, the lady pulled out old chats and audio records with Aisha who has acknowledged that Peruzzi indeed raped her friend.

I’m a series of tweets, she called out Aisha for conniving with Peruzzi to counter her rape claims in order to water it down. She further asked why she was doing that and alleged that the Gunshot crooner must have bribed her in exchange for a false testimony.

Read her comments below:

Aisha has times without number corroborated my story, buts she's afraid or either Peruzzi has bribed or threatened her.

Beware of fake friends that won't stand by you when you need them the more.

BTW she has changed her username to @mamking__ #SurvivingPeruzzi#SayNoToRapist pic.twitter.com/GXGYEULp81 — Princess (@Jayamah22) June 4, 2020

