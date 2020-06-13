Nigerian veteran actor, Pete Edochie has bagged the African Film Legend award for his role in the development of the film industry at the just concluded African Film Festival (TAFF).

According to the reports, the festival took place online from June 2, through June 6, 2020, in Dallas, United States of America, making it the first ever virtual award.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Edochie like many others was unable to attend the four-day festival but he was able to follow proceedings online from his Enugu residence, and was presented with TAFF 2020 Living Legends Award Certificate by actress Patience Ozokwor also known as Mama G.

Also, plans are underway for the festival founder and filmmaker, Kelechi Eke, to personally deliver Edochie’s trophy after the pandemic.

Speaking on the choice of Edochie for the honour, Eke who’s also a software engineer, said the veteran actor deserves the honour, having contributed immensely to the development of the African film sector, in addition to bringing happiness and joy to many homes across the continent and beyond, the Guardian reports.

According to him, Edochie came into prominence in the 1980s after he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time bestselling novel, Things Fall Apart, and since then, the bearded actor has not looked back.

HOT NOW