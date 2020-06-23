Nigerian artiste cum dancer, Peter Okoye also known as Mr. P in a recent statement has wished his dad were alive to answer questions about his striking resemblance with American singer Usher Raymond.

The one-half of the defunct singing duo, P-square, shared series of photo collages that compared his uncanny resemblance with the American singer and dancer.

Mr P wrote, “We need to settle this matter? But my dad is late #OKOYEvsRAYMOND ”

We need to settle this matter? But my dad is late🤔 #OKOYEvsRAYMOND🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/aEA2bzuEni — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 22, 2020

