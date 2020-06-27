Arguably the biggest Reality TV show in the country, Big Brother Naija is set to hit the screens soon with mega surprises including a plush house set to keep the housemate safe and sound for 3 months has been revealed on the internet.

The Chief Customer Officer of Multichoice, Martin Mabutho, spoke on behalf of the organizers (Multichoice Nigeria) saying the prestigious show will have it Season 5 will start in July and will run for continuous 3 months as it is done over the years.

Again he said that the organization of the show in Nigeria has come to stay as it has seen tremendous support from viewers and the amazing list of sponsors who have latched onto the program.

“It made sense that we bring it here. The first one we did was See Gobe, and Double Wahala last year eclipsed See Gob…it was completely flawless. Now at that state we said there’s no doubt that bringing the show to Nigeria would be the right decision.

It would be worth the investment and it’s exciting for us. Corporate Nigeria and sponsors have latched onto it in a big way so in my view, it’s going to be bigger than all the shows we have ever done.”

See images of the house below:



