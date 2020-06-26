Nigerian singer, Rema has shared a video of his romantic date with a special female fan in Lagos.

The award-winning singer who chose Nimmie to take on a date amongst all his female fans, also took the lady on a shopping spree. after a boat cruise.

Rema shared a video of himself and his date going into a boutique in Lagos where he encouraged her to feel free to go around the store and choose whatever outfit she likes.

The excited lady beamed with smiles as she randomly selected clothes, shoes, and bags from the store. Rema also acted like a perfect gentleman during the outing as he showered her with love and care.

One can tell that all these moves are to spite his fans who feel there is more between Rema and the random lady

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW