Khafi Kareem broke her silence about her brother’s tragic death, saying, “I’d prefer just to stay in silence. If you guys can just pray for my family, that’ll be amazing.”, she said in a youtube video uploaded not long ago.

Reports are that her brother Alexander, who was only 20, was shot dead by unknown people in the front of a convenience store. And while his assailants have yet to be identified, their vehicle was found burnt distances away from Alexander’s body.

Khafi’s family have yet to release an official statement, and despite their grief, she still kept her #KhafiPrays YouTube series, during which she prayed for her fans and they, in turn, prayed for her and her family and sent all their condolences.

To a fan who urged her to never stop praying, she replied: “Prayer is one of the only things that’s keeping me going right now,” and she thanked them for their best wishes.

