Nigerian, Lagos based singer Oxlade real name Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan was ‘arrested’ by the Nigeria Police during a stop and search operation in Lagos.

The budding singer took to his Twitter on Thursday afternoon to recount his experience in the hands of the officers who stopped his Uber ride at Ojuelegba bus stop and searched his phone for transactions done in hard currencies.

He wrote:

Why does “I know my right” trigger the police so much …. It’s baffling and scary. Went to my whatsap searched for the word “dollars” “transaction” Do y’all have any right to go thru my phone at all? @NigerianPolice I really want to know

Before his release, the driver of the Uber he boarded had already taken to the platform to announce that ‘Away’ crooner was being carted away by men of the force.

The driver identified as Tope on the platform tagged popular media personality, Dotun in a tweet.