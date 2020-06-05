A Nigerian Police officer attached to the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS has reportedly brutalised a mother and her infant in Ibadan. Human rights activist, Tony Ojukwu took to Twitter to share the harrowing experience the mother and a 3months old baby suffered in the hands of a SARS infamously known in Ibadan area as Idowu Sars’

According to Mr Ojukwu, the officer pulled up a gun and beat up a woman and her 3-month-old baby in public. He tagged the handle of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to call his attention to the situation.

Gov @seyiamakinde, my team is on this but this report on a @PoliceNG SARS Officer popularly known as “Idowu Sars” who pulled up a gun & beat up a woman & her 3 month old baby in Ibadan is disheartening. Immediate action needs to be taken TOWARDS JUSTICE!, he tweeted

Both mother and child sustained serious injuries after the officer ‘Idowu Sars’ was said to have beaten them up in public.

The officer is also said to be quite famous in Ibadan. Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission also shared a video of the officer unprofessionally shoving a handgun at a young Nigerian in public.

He wrote:

“More videos of “Idowu SARS” with his gun out in public, violating the rights of Nigerian citizens. The Oyo State government and