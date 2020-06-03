Iconic Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name, DBanj, has been accused of rape by Nigerian model Benjamin Ese as the campaign against rape rages on.

Identified on Instagram as @action_ben, the guy stated that he was forced to break silence after he saw D’banj campaigning against rape on social media.

The singer’s post didn’t sit well with Action Ben who slammed D’banj with a claim of how he raped his friend in a hotel.

He wrote: “Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’bank you are a full-time rapist. This is not clout at all. Good morning everyone, I know this will not get to anywhere because he’s so many people’s favourite celebrity. My friend decided not to talk because of the stigma, and we her friends choose to keep quiet too to respect her decision. Not until you made a post and said “justice for our girls”. The girl you raped also needs justice. If it is a lie, pick the case up and arrest me. I’m a Christian but let us go to a shrine Ogun to swear so the evil perpetrator dies immediately because our God is too merciful.

“You offered her 200k to sleep with you, she said she did not want then leave her, but your useless goat did not. I have never called out a celebrity but this is the truth. Most people are posting abut rape as a celeb if you don’t post you will be tagged the rapist. Franklin is still alive even if I know D’banj doesn’t mind paying him 200M not to talk, but it won’t stop me from passing the message.

“Ladies be careful of even the people we call public figures. I know many people will come to the conclusion that I don’t love my life for calling out a legend. But what’s the use of the life when people do things and get away with them? When our closed ones can be abused and we can’t do anything?”.

He then went on to narrate how the rape incident happened:

“How you have the courage to post about rape is what baffles me. Quick story time—On the 30th of December 2018 at Eko Atlantic an event called splash off which was an all-white party, franklin your manager then invited my friend to the party, On getting there Dbanj sighted her and sent few people to talk to her but she refused. My friend left the party and went to glee hotel in Vi where she was lodged by her friend franklin cos my friend couldn’t go back to the mainland that day.

“My friend got a call from Linda who at that time was dating banks friend, telling my friend the amount of money D’banj was ready to spend on her if he agrees, but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested. Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously, it’s D’banj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, Kept his fingers in her Vagina and repeatedly raped her.

“My friend was crying and D’banj turned deaf ears how wicked and heartless!!! And immediately he did that Dbanj left. So you still have the right to post on Rape it’s been two years my friend has been traumatized over this. And as at yesterday, she threatened to commit suicide, she’s so livid and mad seeing a rapist like you post this. Take this post down and stop clouting, stop being a preacher of Rape cos you’re a rapist. I know I don’t have the power to push this but all Rapist will die a miserable death! #wearetired”.

