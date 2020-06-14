President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, Lagos over the death of his wife, Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo.

In a statement on Sunday signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed shock at the passage of the cleric’s wife.

The President shares the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death and prays God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

He recalls that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who faithfully prays for the country, and the government, noting that he sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said.

Recall that Mrs Itua-Ighodalo died on Sunday morning in her hotel room in Port Harcourt. She was reportedly handling a project there.

She reportedly died of a cardiac arrest around 2 am. Her husband, Pastor Ituah confirmed the news, admitting that he is with her family.

The Former beauty queen got married to her husband in 2007. She was the MD/CEO of a PR and events management company, Elizabeth R.

