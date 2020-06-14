Pastor Laurie Idahosa in a recent statement has advised men about public proposals.

Laurie Idahosa stressed that proposals are meant to be intimate and private.

She went on to advise men that any woman who tries to dictate how the man should propose to her is a woman who won’t give the man peace in their marriage.

She wrote: “A marriage proposal is an intimate, private matter, not a video production made to post on your social media handles.

“Guys watch out for the lady who tells you how to propose. She won’t let you rest your entire marriage.

“Public proposals oftentimes end in private disaster.”

