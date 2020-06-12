Davido‘s first daughter, Imade Adeleke has condemned racism around the world, saying it is an evil her generation does not want any part of. The little girl, who made the condemnation on her Instagram page, said children do not judge one another on the basis of their skin colour.

She wrote:

“Children don’t judge one another on the basis on their skin colour. Racism is taught. Hatred is taught. It is an evil my generation wants no part of.”

In other news, Nigerian big boy Mompha has warned Nigerians to desist from tagging the Interpol and FBI on his Instagram posts.

The Dubai based forex trader took to his Instagram page on Friday morning to warn Nigerians to stop tagging the international security agencies on his post.

This development is in line with the arrest of Hushpuppi as Nigerians believe Mompha should be the next target to be investigated due to his regular show of wealth on Social media.

