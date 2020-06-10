Nigerian veteran songster Tunde Obe in a recent statement via his Twitter handle recounted his experience with racism as a young boy who lived in Washington DC.

Tunde Obe disclosed how his family had to move from country to country because his father was a diplomat.

He disclosed that in 1974 his father was transferred to America and upon arrival, they lived in Washington DC. Obe pointed out how he had been raised to accept people from all raises and how he was friends with everyone in school.

However, on a fateful day when he paid a visit to a friend, he had an horrifying experience after meeting his friend’s white mum in the house.

Read tweets below:

..towards all races.. I had friends of all races in school and I never discriminated.. One day I went to visit one of my class mates at his home.. He was White.. His house was not too far from mine, so I walked. I got there and I rang their bell. His Mom, a White lady, came out.. — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 5, 2020

..their dog's name and shouted, "Sick Him!!".. This huge Alsatian dog just went for me.. But I guess because God still had plans for me, I made it to the gate before the dog could pounce on me.. Luckily for me, the dog stopped at the gate.. I didn't stop running till I got home.. — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 5, 2020

…This was in 1975, or thereabouts.. Racism has been around for a very long time.. I pray that one day it will be relegated to the dustbin of history, where it belongs.. People should be judged by their character, and not their skin colour.. #SayNoToRacism — Tunde (T.W.O) Obe (@iamTundeObe) June 5, 2020

Following his tweet, his wife Wunmi said: “Sadly, no one is born racist.. it is taught. If we could only all put the same energy into teaching our children to love..”

Sadly, no one is born racist.. it is taught. If we could only all put the same energy into teaching our children to love.. — Wunmi (T.W.O) Obe (@WunmiObe) June 7, 2020

