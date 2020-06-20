Popular TV host, Vimbai Mutinhiri in a latest statement via her Instagram page shared a screenshot of a chat she had with an organization.

According to the WhatsApp chat, the TV host informed the organization that she will not be working with D’Banj until he clears his name.

The organization in its response agreed that the singer will not be booked for any slated events.

Vimbai then shared the screenshot on Instagram and captioned it;

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. – Desmond Tutu.

“We have to allow the wheels of justice to turn, but until then we have to stand in alliance with the process of justice because we don’t know which one of us may need the credibility of that process to fight for us tomorrow…

“Thank you to this organization for choosing to let things play out.”

