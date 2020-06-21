According to the reports, Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused musician Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj of raping her in 2018, has told Nigerians not to donate money for the settlement of her legal fees.

Ojoge-Daniel said this during an interview with The PUNCH on Saturday in reactiton to an online publication calling on Nigerians to donate money to fund her legal fees.

A post on Twitter by @wineandwhineng read, “Hi everyone. Together, today, we raised N1,640,000 for the legal fund, all of which have been properly remitted to and accounted for with @StandtoEndRape.

“This will help us kick-start the defence process and also help Seyitan herself. Thank you to everyone who lent their voice.”

The lawyer, however, said he was pursuing the case for free and there was therefore no need for Nigerians to donate any money.

Ojoge-Daniel said, “Please kindly inform Nigerians that the online publication calling on Nigerians to donate money for the settlement of Seyitan’s legal fees is based on a lie. I am handling this case pro bono.

“It is very important for Nigerians to know this so that no one defrauds them.”

PUNCH

