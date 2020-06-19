Lagbaja has shared his opinion on the ongoing rape campaign in Nigeria.

In the past few weeks, many Nigerians have been campaigning for the end of rape in the country.

The brutal rape and murder if UNIBEN student, Uwa, was largely condemned, and many celebs have called for the maximum punishment for rapist.

Taking to his Instagram page this morning, 60-year-old afrobeat veteran, Lagbaja condemned rape and also noted that there are consequences for those who have committed the act in the past.

He wrote on Instagram;

‘MY SILENCE IS NO, MY NO IS NO, MY BODY IS MINE, MY LIFE IS MINE’ and then wrote: ‘Hmmmm, I can’t believe in this 2020 people still do evil things like this. It is wrong, it is WRONG. If you did it in the past it would hunt your future, smh!.’

