Ifeoluwa Otedola better referred to as DJ Cuppy recently took to Twitter to reveal the most important men in her life.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo taken with her cousin, Jason Prince Otedola, to celebrate him on his birthday as she captioned it: “I’ve only EVER loved 2 men in my life… My dad and Jason Prince Otedola. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASON!”

However, her followers took to the comment section to react with many naming some of her popular exes and asking if she never loved them.

The likes of Online made comedian, Brodashaggi, Davido’s manager Asa Asika, and Boxer, Anthony Joshua were mentioned.

