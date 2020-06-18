According to the reports, popular social media platform, Twitter has rolled out the ability to do a voice record and attach them to tweets.

However the reports disclosed that the new feature which was launched on Wednesday is available first on iOS and for “a limited group of people,” according to the company.

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice,” Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin wrote in a blog post.

To know if you have got access to it, you’ll see a new waveform icon beside the camera icon when composing a tweet. Tap that, and a red record button appears at the bottom of the screen, which you can tap to start recording your message.

“Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread,” Twitter said.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

However, following the latest update, Nigerians have taken to the platform to react as there is no word on when feature will be available for Android users.

See below;

IPhone users cruising the Twitter VN feature Android users rn: pic.twitter.com/iDxA3g0hYc — Unwanted Friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) June 17, 2020

Samsung users after seeing iPhone users using the Twitter VN 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Chq8wdycqc — DemoLa (@Demo__UK) June 17, 2020

If Wizkid comes online and says “ I want Suya “ with Twitter VN this app go craze 🙆🏾‍♂️ — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) June 17, 2020

Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism Twitter VN for only iPhone users is racism

RT if you agree — Na Kusa Aure (@Sa__Diq) June 17, 2020

twitter vn is cool till you troll someone and they reply you with incantations 💀 — pluto (@0llyfyb) June 17, 2020

My problem is that Fake accents will take over the Twitter VN — DANNY 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) June 17, 2020

HOT NOW