Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the official announcement by actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko that they are expecting a baby.

In a post on he made on his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu congratulated Regina and Ned Nwoko on their unborn baby.

The controversial actor stated that Regina Daniels’ marriage and pregnancy to Ned Nwoko should inspire young women not to rather think marriage is a competition.

READ ALSO: They don’t want Davido to marry an Igbo girl -Uche Maduagwu becomes Davido’s spokesman, speaks to him on the phone.

Read Uche’s post below;

“If @regina.daniels marriage to #NedNwoko and pregnancy does not inspire you then your village people have packed ChinChin inside your head. Congrats dear #sister, i cover your #baby with the blood of #Jesus.

“If #ReginaDaniels can get #married to a great man in #Naija and also get #pregnant, why do you think yours too will not come? Why do you allow the words from haters get to you simply because you are approaching 30 or above and not yet married? Is #marriage now a competition?

“If Regina was not destined to #marry Ned at Gods appointed time, do you think it will happen? That alone should #inspire and #motivate every woman reading this in #Lagos, #abuja or any where in #Nigeria, or #Africa that is not yet married to never give up on their dream #wedding and wait for Gods time, or can anyone run faster than God? So why not activate your #Surulere mode and ignore those on a #Russia mode?”

HOT NOW