Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been captured aboard a private jet with the Nwoko family. The adorable photo was shared by her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on Friday evening.

Sharing the delectable photo on his recently verified Instagram page, Ned gushed about his lovely family. “Family”, he simply captioned photo.

If you recall, Regina Daniel’s and billionaire husband Ned Nwoko recently took members of the internet community by surprise after making an official announcement that they are expecting their first child together.

While this will be the first child the young actress is expecting, she is already a stepmother to the children of Nwoko’s other five wives. Regina has occasionally taken to social media to share photos of herself and step-kids spending family time together.

