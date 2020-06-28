Yesterday, Regina Daniels was treated to a lovely baby shower by her friends and her family and from all indications, it seems the actress might be expecting a set of twins.

During the baby shower, a family member called Regina Daniels “Mama Ejima” while she was dancing, a hint that she may be expecting twin babies.

“Mama Ejima” in Igbo language means “Mother of Twins“. This is a hint that the billionaire’s wife may be expecting twins. See video below ;

Meanwhile, popular singer and dancer, Peter Okoye yesterday revealed that himself, his spouse, and his daughter tested positive for coronavirus as he admonished his followers to try and stay safe.

