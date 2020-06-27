Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was surprised by her friends as she walked into an unexpected baby shower they had planned for her.

Regina Daniels who execting her first child with her husband, Ned Nwoko was all smiles and excited after she saw her friends gathered together wearing all white for her surprise baby shower.

See video below;

Regina Daniels is married to Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, who is all over her as he always use every opportunity to show his love for the Nollywood actress.

HOT NOW