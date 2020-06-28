Ned Nwoko recently took to social media to share a new family portrait. The billionaire businessman unveiled the beautiful family portrait in which two of his wives including Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and several of his children are seen smiling to the camera as they give the peace sign.

Regina Daniels who is currently expecting her first child with the billionaire politician is seen dressed in a black abaya and some black pants, sitting in between the children.

Regina Daniels was recently treated to a lovely baby shower event by close friends and family members. She was all smiles and excited after she saw her friends gathered together wearing all white for her surprise baby shower.

