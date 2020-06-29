Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy
This is coming barely 48hous after her friends and family threw her a surprise baby shower. Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Daniels took to Instagram to share the good news.
He wrote:
“OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW?
Congratulations my diamond 💎
It’s a bouncing baby boy
Iyanu ti sele 🌎🙏
@regina.daniels @regina.daniels
Gods the greatest ❤️”
He also shared screenshots of him calling Regina on video call from her hospital bed which signifies that the mother and child are doing fine..
