Nigerian music sensation, Rema who emerged winner of the next rated award for the Headies last, has finally gone to pick up his award plaque along with his brand new car, a 2020 GAC.

It should be recalled that at the 2019 Headies award, Rema beat artistes like Zlatan, Joeboy, FireBoy, Victor AD and Lyta to win the Next Rated Category award.

According to Rema, he had a quite busy schedule and it’s because of that he’d been yet to pick up his prize.

“Due to the problems in the country and my busy schedule, I have not been able to come to pick up the car.

But right now, I am really laid back, so I had the time to come pick it up, big shoutout to HipTV for this one. So yeah, time to drive home.” he said as he received his brand new whip

See photos and watch the video of him picking up his brand new whip below,

