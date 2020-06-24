Mavin talented artiste, Rema in a post on social media has sent an appreciation message to Apple Music for making use of his picture to represent Black Music Month.

This comes after the Iron Man crooner was recently celebrated by Apple Music as they put up a billboard of the singer in Los Angeles.

Rema took to Twitter to share a short video of his photo on the billboard.

The singer also said that seeing his face up there was a dream come true as he thanked Apple Music.

Seeing my face on a Billboard in Los Angeles is a dream come true, thank you @AppleMusic for this gift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J6LyBoD6aU — REMA (@heisrema) June 23, 2020

With this latest achievement, Rema continues to break barriers on the international scene even though he is one of the youngest artiste in the industry presently.

