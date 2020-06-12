Political critic cum former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, in a live Instagram chat with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze claimed that the people of modern day Ijebus are the Jebus mentioned in the Bible.

Reno Omokri claimed that the modern day Ijebus were the original occupants of Jerusalem, Jebus which is a bastardized version of “Ijebu-Isale”

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW