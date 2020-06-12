Political critic cum former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, in a live Instagram chat with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze claimed that the people of modern day Ijebus are the Jebus mentioned in the Bible.
Reno Omokri claimed that the modern day Ijebus were the original occupants of Jerusalem, Jebus which is a bastardized version of “Ijebu-Isale”
Watch the video below:
HOT NOW
- “Today my life flashed before my eyes” – Nigerian lady narrates how her vibrator started melting while using it
- Chioma accused of inflicting injuries on Davido after finding out he cheated on her; medical report surfaces online
- Nigerian man finds his twin brother on social media after doctors declared him dead when they were born 24years ago
Discussion about this post