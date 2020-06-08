Political critics and motivational writer, Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at the Nigerian movie industry once again.

Reno Omokri went on to reveal an incident that happened back in 2011 when he and veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo went for a walk in San Francisco.

He disclosed that they met with an American lady, who he thought wanted to take pictures with Kanayo, however, on seeing the camera she shouted that the actor wanted to use her photo for ‘Juju’ as she believed his roles in movies is the way he acts in reality.

Reno Omokri wrote, “In 2011, KanayoOKanayo and I were walking in San Francisco. An American lady recognised him. I brought out my camera, thinking she wanted a photo. She screamed and said ‘you want to use my photo for juju’! That is what Nollywood has done to us!”

Kanayo O Kanoyo is famous for playing movies that has to do with money rituals in movies.

