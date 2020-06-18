The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN in a latest update ahead of the resumption of commercial flights in the country has stated that non-travellers wouldn’t be allowed airports.

According to a statement released via FAAN twitter handle, it added that persons coming to pick up arriving passengers should remain in their cars until travellers exit airports’ entrances.

The Authority made this known on Wednesday as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FAAN wrote on Twitter; “Non-travelling passengers will not be allowed into the Airport Terminal Buildings. People coming to pick up arriving passengers are advised to remain in their cars until passengers exit the gate. Stay safe.”

#COVID__19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: Non travelling passengers will not be allowed into the Airport Terminal Building.

FAAN also urged travellers to wear face masks, maintain two metres distance and arrive at airports at least three hours before flights to ensure proper checks.

According to the reports, domestic flights are expected to resume on the 21st of June.

