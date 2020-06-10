A Reverend Father led members of his church to pray and protest over the deplorable state of Ohanku road in Aba, the commercial center of Abia state.

The clergyman identified as David Okechukwu was disturbed by the deplorable state of the road which he and his members use frequently thus the clergyman led his parishioners to protest over the road and also pray for God to intervene and get the road fixed as soon as possible.

See more photos below ;

In other news, The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has embarked on measures that will ensure safety and efficient operations post COVID-19 restrictions on socio-economic activities in the country.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Brg.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the scheme, saying this during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in Abuja.

