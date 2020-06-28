According to the latest reports, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added congestion, nausea and diarrhea to its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms last month.
“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC says on its website. “Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”
In April, when the CDC added six new symptoms to its list, a runny nose was thought to rarely occur in COVID-19 patients. Now, “congestion or a runny nose” is included among the symptoms. The CDC’s list includes:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The CDC cautions that this list “does not include all possible symptoms,” and will continue to be updated as more becomes known about COVID-19. It still recommends that people seek medical attention immediately if they develop any of these emergency warning signs:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
The agency urges those who believe they are sick to stay home, except to seek medical care, and to separate themselves from others.
The US federal department also warned: “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”
HOT NOW
- ‘Regina Daniels looks like a heartbreaker’- Tonto Dikeh
- Meet Ifedioku, stunning Nigerian lady whose natural beauty is winning hearts online
- “Pick anything you want” – Rema says as he takes ‘random’ female fan on a shopping spree (Video)
Discussion about this post