According to the latest reports, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added congestion, nausea and diarrhea to its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms last month.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness,” the CDC says on its website. “Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”

In April, when the CDC added six new symptoms to its list, a runny nose was thought to rarely occur in COVID-19 patients. Now, “congestion or a runny nose” is included among the symptoms. The CDC’s list includes:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC cautions that this list “does not include all possible symptoms,” and will continue to be updated as more becomes known about COVID-19. It still recommends that people seek medical attention immediately if they develop any of these emergency warning signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

The agency urges those who believe they are sick to stay home, except to seek medical care, and to separate themselves from others.

The US federal department also warned: “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”

HOT NOW