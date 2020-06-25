Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois known for recreating and mimicking of “multi-million dollar music videos and Hollywood movie trailers”, have been acknowledged for their recreation of the trailer for ‘Extraction’, an action-packed Netflix movie starring actor, Chris Hemsworth.

The Ikorodu bois recreated Chris Hemworth’s movie ‘Extraction’ which debuted back in April, and shared it on their Twitter page on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Their video was good enough to get the attention of popular film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, who acknowledged the kids and also invited them for the movie premiere of Extraction 2.

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

While Anthony and Joseph Russo popularly known as the Russo Brothers, are known for directing some of marvel universe award winning movies like captain America, Winter soldier, captain America civil war, Avengers Infinity war and Avengers Endgame.

The Ikorodu Bois on the other consists of brothers Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their cousin, 13-year-old Fawas Aina acting out the movies and music videos while the Sanni’s older brother, 23-year-old Babatunde Sanni, works as editor and manager.

Aside the Extraction, they have recreated movies like Bad Boys for Life, Money Heist, even a tribute to Kobe Bryant among others.

