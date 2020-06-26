Popular Nigerian singer cum producer, Samklef, in a recent statement has taken a swipe at Daddy Freeze, following the video of Daddy Freeze and Hushpuppi which surfaced on the internet that many are reacting to.

Samklef went ahead to draw the attention to a post where the OAP (Daddy Freeze) attacked him and his son some time ago as he pointed out that Karma has surely caught up with him.

The ace producer went on to make a song where he blasted Daddy Freeze for being two-faced.

The singer, like many other Nigerians on Twitter, is slamming the OAP who boldly speaks against pastors while dinning and supporting fraudsters without questioning the source of their income.

See Posts Here:

The return of the sexy oracle. The final Finishing of daddy freeze (yellow fever ). My son head don catch u. pic.twitter.com/a12vgHMZqv — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 26, 2020

